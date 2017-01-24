Islamabad

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by President Khalid Iqbal Malik visited Traders Welfare Association, G-11 Markaz, Islamabad, to congratulate the newly elected President Chaudhry Waqas Anjum Gujar and other office-bearers of the association.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik said that traders were facing many problems while most of the issues were related to CDA and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation. He called upon Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor IMC and Chairman CDA, to take urgent measures for resolving the problems of G-11 Markaz in order to facilitate the growth of business activities. He assured that ICCI would highlight their key issues at every relevant forum for their urgent redress.

Khalid Javed, Chairman Founder Group, said that role of markets was important in promoting business activities, but CDA was not paying due attention to their better development. He said that Chairman CDA should formulate a new strategy to resolve the key issues of business community and develop markets on modern lines that will help in better development of the city as well. Chaudhry Waqas Anjum Gujar in his remarks said that apart from many other issues, non-availability of a rent law was the major problem due to which traders were feeling insecure about their future. He stressed that ICCI should play role in early promulgation of new rent law to resolve traders' rent disputes in an amicable manner.

0



0







ICCI team greets newly elected traders body was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181297-ICCI-team-greets-newly-elected-traders-body/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ICCI team greets newly elected traders body" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181297-ICCI-team-greets-newly-elected-traders-body.