LAHORE

Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali of the Lahore High Court would take up on Tuesday (today) a petition for cancellation of bail granted to son of a senior lawyer facing charges of making a life attempt on a female class fellow at a private law college and her little sister.

Khadija Siddiqi, 21, had gone to pick her younger sister Sofia, 6, from a school on Durand Road with their driver when suspect Shah Hussain attacked the girls with knife. Khadija received serious injuries in the May, 2016 attack.

A judge of the LHC had dismissed pre-arrest bail of the suspect in September 2016, while a sessions court granted him post-arrest bail after two months. The complainant challenged the bail grant order pleading that sessions court passed the order without applying judicial mind as well as without giving any heed to the case evidence and documents.

