LAHORE

The Punjab government transferred DC Gujrat Liaqat Ali Chattha and posted him as DC Sargodha against a vacant post, while Additional Commissioner Revenue Gujrat Irfan Kathia has been given additional charge of the office of DC Gujrat until further order. In this regard Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued notification on Monday.

0



0







Transfers was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181282-Transfers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Transfers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181282-Transfers.