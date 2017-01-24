LAHORE

A local organisation, The Grief Directory, in collaboration with the Centre for Public Policy and Governance, FC College Lahore, is holding its first annual conference on working with sufferers, victims and survivors of political violence in Pakistan.

The conference aims to develop institutional mechanisms of support for thousands of families across Pakistan who have been affected by political violence of different types. The five-day event will have a training of mental health professionals, a research workshop and a policy dialogue. The narratives of those affected will also be a feature of the conference. The experience of other countries in dealing with victims and survivors will be shared to offer an international perspective and to gain from good practices elsewhere in the world. The Grief Directory was founded by Dr. Fatima Ali Haider, whose husband well-known eye surgeon Dr. Ali Haider and 11-year-old son Murtaza fell prey to sectarian target killing in February 2013.

