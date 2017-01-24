LAHORE

Senior member Lahore Gymkhana and former president Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Muzaffar has deplored that election schedule of the gymkhana has been announced without resolving the issue of membership of around 300 persons that was granted against rules using his discretion by a former bureaucrat president of the gymkhana. He said the issue raised last year and it was decided that the matter would be settled in extraordinary general meeting of the members. He said no meeting had been called in this regard. A senior member attributed the matter of calling the meeting as demand of the crowd which was unfair as it was extraordinary crowd comprising genuine members of gymkhana, he added.

