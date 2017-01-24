LAHORE

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique directed the authorities concerned to ensure completion of railway stations construction on Monday at Railways Headquarters. The minister ordered timely completion of Okara Railway Station till April. He said Nankana and Sahiwal railway stations should be completed at the end of this year. He emphasised to expedite work on railway stations of Narowal, Hasanabdal, Bahawalpur and Raiwind. He said standards of construction and timely completion would not be compromised.

