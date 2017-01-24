Print Story
Loadshedding January 24, 2017 Lahore
NANKANA SAHIB: Locals are facing severe problems of prolonged unscheduled loadshedding here at city Nankana and its outskirts. Citizens are even left without potable water and urged the higher authorities to look into the matter.
VALUABLES SNATCHED: Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables in two incidents on Monday. Two motorcyclists barged in the shop of Muhammad Akram in Canada Colony and took away cash and mobile phones worth thousands of rupees. The same robbers intercepted Farhan and snatched Rs 11,000 from him.