PAKPATTAN: Police booked two people on charges of violating Amplifier Act.Accused Muhammad Farooq of Chak 33/EB and Liaqat Ali of Chak 96/D were booked for violating Amplifier Act.

BOOTLEGGERS: Police Monday arrested bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.Police arrested accused Ghulam Fareed of bridge Chak Pir Ghani with 10 litre liquor, accused Rizwan of Qaboola Town with 10 litre liquor, accused Qadeer of Qaboola Town with 12 litre liquor, accused Tayyab of Gujjar Chowk of Qaboola Town with 10 litre liquor and accused Zeeshan of bridge Chak 105/EB with 10 litre liquor.Police have registered cases.

OBITUARY: Wife of trader Shaukat Ali died on Monday.She was buried in the Charge Shah graveyard. People of all walks of life attended her funeral.

DIVERS HELD: Police Monday arrested two drivers on charges of violating speed regulations.Faisal Fareed of Chak 34/KB was driving his tractor with full speed.

Police also detained Bahadur Ali of the Kalyana area for violating sped regulations. Police have registered cases against the accused.

