BAHAWALPUR

Four people were murdered in different incidents here. Sajjad Ahmad of the Head Rajkan was shot dead by gangsters over an issue of land possession.

According to Head Rajkan police, heirs of the deceased have not filed an application for the case yet. In the Dashti area of Shedani police allegedly three brothers Talib, Mazhar and Azhar shot dead Muhammad Saleem to avenge the murder of their nephew.

Shedani police has registered an FIR on the complaint of Muhammad Shafi.The body of three-year-old Abdul Rehman of Chak/4 near Khanpur was found near sugarcane fields. The body carried torture signs. Abdul Rehman had been missing from his house since the last two days. A woman was allegedly electrocuted by her husband in Basti Sonak Bela in Uch Sharif police.

