Two alleged robbers killed in encounter

Two suspected robbers involved in heinous crimes and over 50 dacoitess were killed in an alleged encounter in Iqbal Town in the wee hours of Monday.

A police party was on patrol when they received information on wireless that two unidentified persons were on the run after snatching a motorcycle. Police held a picket near Multan Chungi and Sabzi Mandi. After sometime, police observed two persons on a bike. When the bike approached near the picket, police signaled them to stop. The suspects instead of complying opened firing at the party and started fleeing back to Sabzi Mandi. Police followed them. As police reached near Dungi Ground Mehran Block, the suspects fell on the ground after receiving injuries. they were shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead.

On information, a heavy contingent of police teams including SHO and Incharge Investigations Iqbal Town reached the spot. Police collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. They also recovered weapons from their custody that was found to be ‘illegal’ during checking.

The suspects were later identified as Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Javed alias Jaidi, residents of Kasur and Sanda Kalan respectively. When police checked their record from Crime Registration Office, they were found to be involved in at least 50 bids of robbery and theft. They had also shot dead a police constable identified as Imran Sarwar in an encounter near Moon Market. The victim was involved in reconnaissance and providing information for raid of police party in which they were arrested and jailed. They had also shot at and injured an assistant sub-inspector in Sheikhpura.

Over 49 cases, one of murder during robbery, one police encounter, 18 robberies, three for preparation of robbery, one bike-snatching, 19 vehicle-thefts, two break-ins and three illegal weapons, were registered in Lahore.

Traffic police: DIG Traffic Police Lahore Capt. (R) Syed Ahmed Mobin has said besides the ongoing construction works of the development projects and the procession in the city, no calls were received for any traffic logjam from all over the City. According to the details, at Shimla Hill 40-50 Sharqpur residents had protested for the arrest of some accused, however, DSP Mughalpura Circle Zia Ullah, Sector Incharge Ghari Shaou Iqbal Hameed and 10 more traffic wardens were deputed there, who restored the dual sided traffic.

Similarly due to the ongoing construction work on the canal road, caused a call for traffic congestion and DIG Traffic immediately visited the area and monitored the traffic flow.

On the occasion he said, "We are serving citizens to the best; even in the conditions of ongoing construction works and processions in the city. Now the hourly distances can be covered in just minutes but still we are working for further improvements.

