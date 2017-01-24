Nominated Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) MPA on a reserved seat, Irum Azeem Farooqui, on Monday said she would file her resignation with the speaker of the Sindh Assembly in a day or two.

She had flown in from the US after a couple of months only to submit her resignation, she claimed. After renouncing party membership following MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s August 23 diatribe, Irum had announced her resignation from the provincial assembly’s seat on her personal Twitter account, while in the US, hours after the speech.

Speaking to The News, Irum said her resignation was not accepted by the Sindh Assembly’s speaker, since personal appearance was a requirement to submit a resignation. She claimed that she had sent in her resignation from the US, but it was not accepted.

Speaking about whether she was planning on joining some other political party, she said she had not given it any thought but was here to meet people who could help set her business in the US. Irum had earlier in 2014 also resigned from the party’s position and as lawmaker but had come back on board on Hussain’s request. She was also once suspended from the MQM for alleged violation of organisational rules and regulations.

