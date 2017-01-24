As students all over Pakistan are gearing up for the Shell Eco-Marathon Asia at “Make The Future Singapore”, an annual event which addresses the growing energy crisis in the world by opting for solutions to conserve energy, a 10-member team from the Pakistan Navy Engineering College of the National University of Sciences and Technology (PNEC-NUST) unveiled their entries on Monday.

With 50 percent of coral reef lost owing to the damage done to the environment, it was pointed out that the emission of carbon dioxide through vehicles contributed to the destruction which could be curbed by controlling mileage using fuel-efficient cars.

The two types of cars which the students can build, Prototype and UrbanConcept, explore the possibilities of saving fuel because the basic aim is to make a car which can cover maximum distance using minimum fuel. Talha Saleem, the team manager of the Prototype category, revealed that his group would be going forward with the first-ever CNG-driven prototype car from Pakistan.

He added that the PNEC had been participating in the annual event for the past seven years and successfully bagged an award in the Communications category in 2014.

While mileage is the main focus of the competition, Hamza Hussain who is looking after UrbanConcept said that the Prototype had a lot of room for innovation with regard to its design among other aspects: “This time, we expect our Urban type to achieve 120km per litre while the Prototype will run 200km per litre,” he added.

Saleem said the Protoype weighed 75kg and had a carbon fibre body which was not easily available in the country but greatly helped in reducing the weight of the car.

“It can be a bit tough because we do it alongside our studies and the project is not a part of our curriculum so we spend our nights in laboratories to ensure that we are able to deliver by the deadline be it about shipment or its testing. But since it’s an incredible learning experience, the hard work is worth it,” said Saleem describing his experience.

Hussain said it also became difficult because the project solely depended on funds by sponsors. “It’s a student-run project so we get no funding apart from what we are able to collect from our sources.”

Saleem felt that was a challenging part because it was not easy to convince sponsors to endorse the project and sustain it till the final point. This year, 11 teams from eight universities are taking part in the SEM while last year the team from GIKI stood at seventh place.

