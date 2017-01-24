Kunwar Naveed, Qamar Mansoor get bail

ATC issues NBWs against MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar, Amir Liaquat Hussain

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Kunwar Naveed Jameel and senior party leader Qamar Mansoor in three cases related to provocative speeches. They have been told to deposit Rs100,000 as surety amount for each case. However, bail please of nine other MQM activists including Asif Siddiqui and Zubair were rejected.

The federal interior minister was also directed by the court to issue a red warrant against MQM founder, Altaf Hussain, so he could be arrested and produced in court for delivering the speeches, Naveed, Mansoor and others had been booked for facilitating, as well as other cases.

Among other leaders booked in the cases were now chief of the MQM-Pakistan, Dr Farooq Sattar, and former party member Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain who the court ordered to be treated as absconding accused.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was also issued against them, and concerned authorities were directed to arrest them and produce them in court at the next hearing. Another MQM leader Gul Fraz Khattak was also given a bail in one of the provocative speech cases - also in the sum of Rs100,000 -, but the verdict bail plea in another similar case was reserved.

The next hearing was fixed for January 31.

The court that as a whole heard five similar cases observed that the Additional Inspector General concerned should have arrested the absconding accused and produced them before the court. The cases were registered in different police stations including the SITE, Super Highway, Quaidabad and Steel Town police stations.

Hussain was said to have maligned the state’s institutions, including the armed forces, besides also inciting people to carry out violent protests against the state. It was further alleged that the speeches had led to attacks on people and some media houses on August 22, 2016.

City mayor Waseem Akhtar and another opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan were also facing similar charges, but had acquired interim bail in the case.

Hassain was also reported to be in attendance at the hearing and had also met with Mansoor and another MQM-P leader Shahid Pasha, besides also meeting with family members of several party activists facing cases.

Illegal weapon case

A court awarded seven years’ imprisonment to a man for possessing an illegal weapon. The convict, Kamran, had been arrested with an illegal pistol in the Mubina Town police jurisdiction in 2015.

The additional district and sessions judge of the East district, concluding the trial, also imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on the convict.

Separately, a Special Banking Court sentenced bankers Abdur Rehman Zaheer and Yawar to seven years’ imprisonment each in four bank fraud cases. Each convict will have to pay a fine of Rs15 million. The cases against them had been registered in 2011 and 2012.

An eyewitness identified before a judicial magistrate of the East district an MQM worker, Syed Zulfiqar Ali, as the suspected killer of a citizen, Qari Farooq, in 2012 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The witness said Ali along with another man had come to a shop owned by Muhammad Suleman and opened fire at him and Farooq. He further said that Farooq had died and Suleman suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Also on Monday, an accountability court fixed January 25 to hear the prosecution against the chief finance officer of Ziauddin Hospital, who is alleged to have allowed his personal bank account for alleged misappropriation of funds by former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain for money laundering.

Hussain and others are alleged to have caused losses to the tune of Rs462 billion to the national exchequer. Since no witness appeared, the court adjourned the hearing to January 25.

0



0







Kunwar Naveed, Qamar Mansoor get bail was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181259-Kunwar-Naveed-Qamar-Mansoor-get-bail/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kunwar Naveed, Qamar Mansoor get bail" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181259-Kunwar-Naveed-Qamar-Mansoor-get-bail.