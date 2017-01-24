Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauded the Pakistan Navy on Monday for its contribution to nation-building projects as well as for defending the maritime frontiers of the country.

He was speaking at the newly established Bahria Model School of Pakistan Navy at Khalid SRE near Younisabad. Upon his arrival at the school, Karachi Commander Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmed welcomed the chief minister.

Shah received a briefing on the school and plans for its upgradation. He commended the establishment of the educational institution and the navy’s efforts for nation-building. The Pakistan Navy has built the Bahria model school as part of its continuous efforts to promote quality education in underprivileged areas of Pakistan.

The first academic session of the school will begin in March this year and accommodate almost 800 students from beginners to matric students. The strength will be increased to 1,500 by June.

The school will be gradually upgraded to the level of intermediate college and will offer quality education to more than 7,500 students, especially children of Younisabad, Kaka Pir and other villages in close proximity.

The school will also be equipped with modern, state-of-the-art science laboratories, including computer labs. Bahria model schools running under the auspices of the navy are administered by the Pakistan Navy Educational Trust.

0



0







CM all praise for navy’s nation-building efforts was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181258-CM-all-praise-for-navys-nation-building-efforts/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM all praise for navy’s nation-building efforts" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181258-CM-all-praise-for-navys-nation-building-efforts.