PARACHINAR: Bazaars and commercial centres remained closed on the second day of the bomb explosion in a vegetable market here on Saturday that had claimed 25 lives.

The funeral prayers for the victims were offered and they were laid to rest in their respective villages. Moving scenes were witnessed as the burials took place in many places. Up to 65 persons sustained injuries in the blast that hit shopkeepers and customers during the morning rush at the market.

Officials said 25 of the injured were discharged from hospitals after treatment. The remaining were undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Medical Superintendent, Agency Headquarters Hospital, Parachinar, Dr Sabir Hussain, told reporters that 33 of the injured were being treated at the hospital. Turi and Bangash tribes announced three-day mourning and the bazaars and commercial centres would remain closed during the period.Quran Khwani was held for the victims of the blast at the central Imambargah in Parachinar, which was attended by a large number of tribal elders and local people.

Meanwhile, the political administration arrested seven suspects after the blast.Talking to reporters, Assistant Political Agent of Parachinar Shahid Ali Khan said the suspects were being interrogated. Parts of an unclaimed body were also sent for the DNA test. A police team from Kohat also started investigation after reaching Parachinar.

The police officials collected pieces of evidence from the blast scene.Initial reports claimed that 12 kilogram explosives were used to cause the explosion. A video apparently posted by militants on the social media claimed that a suicide bomber named Saifullah carried out the attack.

However, there was no word from officials about the authenticity of the video. Earlier, officials were saying that the bomb was apparently planted in a crate of vegetables, probably tomatoes, brought to the market in Parachinar from outside the Kurram Agency.

Various political parties and social organisation condemned the blast and asked the government to take action against the groups or individuals involved in this heinous crime.Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen’s Shabbir Sajidi, Imamia Student Organisation’s Asad Mehdi and other leaders asked the government to provide Rs2 million each as compensation to the victim families.

