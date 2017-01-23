Deceased include five of a family; ‘provinces need to pay for manning level crossings’

FAISALABAD: Six persons, including five of a family, were killed when a train ran over a car near Chak No93-JB Gojra on Sunday. A woman and a child were among the dead.

A spokesman for the Railways Police said that a car (LSJ-6464) carrying six persons was crossing an unmanned level crossing near Chak No93-JB when the Lahore-bound Shalimar Express hit it.

As a result, all car riders, including four men, one woman and one child, were killed on the spot. The police have started an investigation. In Lahore, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique urged the provincial governments to give money as per law and rules to the railways to convert unmanned level crossings into manned ones.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Railways Headquarters, he said today six people had lost their precious lives in a collision between the Shalimar Express and a car at an unmanned level crossing near Gojra. He said the train was running at the speed of 105-km per hour when unfortunately the accident occurred. He said under the Railway Act 1890, installations of gates at level crossings and expenses of staff was the responsibility of the provincial governments.

He said unfortunately before the last three and a half years, there was no scheme or project to convert unmanned level crossings into manned level crossings. He added during the Pakistan People’s Party tenure, only seven level crossings were converted into manned level crossings.

The minister said there were some 1,150 unmanned level crossings in Punjab, 133 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 504 in Sindh and 86 in Balochistan. He added Rs25 billion were required to convert these unmanned level crossings into manned level crossing.

0



0







Six killed as train runs over car was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181157-Six-killed-as-train-runs-over-car/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Six killed as train runs over car" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181157-Six-killed-as-train-runs-over-car.