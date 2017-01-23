ISLAMABAD: Protest rallies and gatherings were held all across the country to protest the Parachinar bomb blast on the call of Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafria chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.

Speakers at rallies strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Parachinar. They also demanded implementation of the National Action Plan to curb the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

According to a press release, the TNFJ chief addressed a delegation from Kohat and Kurram Agency here Sunday. He said the government must provide protection to the residents of Parachinar from the terrorists infiltrating from Afghanistan.

He also said that tenure of military courts must be extended to provide speedy justice to victims. Meanwhile, countrywide protest rallies were also held on the call of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas to protest against act of terrorism in Parachinar. Protesters demanded strict govt action against terrorists.

