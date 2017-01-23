SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the appointment of the Sindh Governor was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s responsibility, which would be accepted by the government of Sindh.

He said this during his visit to Sehwan where he laid a floral wreath on the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. He also offered his condolences to the former MPA Rana Hameer Singh on the demise of his brother Dr Partal in Umarkot.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the unsavoury remarks made by Sindh Works and Services Minister Imdad Pitafi against a provincial legislator from Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Nusrat Sehar Abbasi.

The Sindh CM claimed that in Sindh’s budget there would be Rs225 billion allocations for the development projects in Sindh. He said that he had ordered officers and project directors to speed up their ongoing schemes and to complete them in stipulated time period. He said that 2018 elections were not their target, but they would get vote on the basis of their performance. He said that the Sindh government was delivering to the people with enthusiasm to fulfil the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

The Sindh CM said that owing to the delayed release of the funds by the central government, the ongoing development projects had been not completed in stipulated time. He said that the central government was reluctant to provide the share of oil and gas according to the 18th amendment. The Sindh CM said that he had presented Sindh’s case in the CCI and also in various other forums. He said that he also contacted other provinces regarding collective efforts to press the central government to implement the 18th amendment’s commitments.

Shah further said that the CPEC would bring prosperity in Sindh and said that the Thar coal, roads and other projects in energy sectors were underway in Sindh. He said that Manchar Lake would be made free from pollution.

On the other hand, Shah directed the irrigation department to prepare a comprehensive policy in order to transfer fresh water of the Indus in Manchar Lake. He also advised youth to leave their applications in different departments for getting jobs on purely merit basis.

In the end, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was the responsibility of the PM to appoint the governor of Sindh. In this regard, he said that he had no update or information about the appointment of Arbab Ghulam Rahim as the governor of Sindh.

