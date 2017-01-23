SEHWAN SHARIF: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that incumbent Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would be penalised by apex court in PanamaLeaks case.

Talking to media in Sehwan Sharif, Murad Ali Shah said, “Interior minister is not well-wisher of Nawaz whereas recurrence of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Punjab is creating worry for ruling party.”

Murad vowed to root out terrorism from Sindh and said that situation in Karachi was improving due to ongoing operation in metropolis. “PPP has been serving Sindh for the past nine years and party has initiated ground work for 2018 polls whereas provincial government is fully focused on timely completion of development projects,” narrated Sindh CM. While keeping up verbal onslaught against political rivals, Murad said that people of Sindh had rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

0



0







Nawaz to be penalised in PanamaLeaks: Sindh CM was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181140-Nawaz-to-be-penalised-in-PanamaLeaks-Sindh-CM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nawaz to be penalised in PanamaLeaks: Sindh CM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181140-Nawaz-to-be-penalised-in-PanamaLeaks-Sindh-CM.