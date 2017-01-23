-
Syrian rebels arrive in Astana for talks with regimeJanuary 23, 2017
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Members of the Syrian opposition delegation arrived on Sunday in the Kazakh capital Astana for face-to-face peace talks with the war-torn nation’s government.
The talks, set to begin on Monday, will be the first time a delegation composed exclusively of rebel groups will negotiate with the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Chief opposition negotiator Mohammad Alloush flew into Astana on Sunday morning, according to an AFP correspondent who saw the delegation arrive.
He was accompanied by around a dozen rebel figures, including Fares Buyush of the Idlib Army, Hassan Ibrahim of the Southern Front and Mamoun Hajj Moussa of Suqur al-Sham.
A source close to the opposition’s team told AFP that the delegation had been broadened from eight rebel figures to a total of 14, in addition to 21 legal and political advisers.