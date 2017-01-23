SINGAPORE: Veteran Thai golfer Prayad Marksaeng won the Singapore Open by a single stroke on Sunday after the tournament favourite Adam Scott blew his chances of a fourth title by hitting two balls into the water.

Prayad shot a final round of four-under-par 67 to finish at nine-under 275 and capture his 20th title since turning professional in 1991, earning himself a place in this year’s British Open.

“I feel like I have done my country proud,” Prayad said. “I am thrilled to earn a spot in The Open too. I hope I can make my country proud again by securing a good result at Royal Birkdale.”

Four players — Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand, Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines, Jbe Kruger of South Africa and the defending champion, South Korea’s Song Young-Han — finished tied for second after a thrilling final day where six players had a share of the lead.

Phachara, Kruger and Song also secured berths in the British Open but Pagunsan missed out because only four places in total were available and he has the lowest ranking of the runners-up. Kruger leapfrogged him for the last spot when he eagled the final hole.

Scott, chasing his fourth victory at the Sentosa Golf Club, led by a stroke heading into the final round but the Australian squandered his chances with a final round of 74 to finish tied for ninth at six-under.

The 2013 US Masters champion still had a share of the lead after six holes but saw his chances of winning sink when he chipped into the water on the seventh hole then hooked his drive into the South China Sea on the 15th.

He dropped a shot on the 11th but birdied the 13th and final holes then endured an anxious wait in the clubhouse before his victory was confirmed.

0



0







Prayad wins in Singapore after Scott’s watery woe was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181107-Prayad-wins-in-Singapore-after-Scotts-watery-woe/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Prayad wins in Singapore after Scott’s watery woe" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181107-Prayad-wins-in-Singapore-after-Scotts-watery-woe.