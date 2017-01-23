Print Story
Brazilian coach trains Marta Women FC players
January 23, 2017
KARACHI: Brazilian football coach Romildo Sanchez shared some important techniques of the game the other day with the Marta Women FC players here at the Peoples Sports Complex.
The club said on Sunday that Sanchez held a brief training session with around 50 girls of the club.
Sanchez appreciated the women players and said that they needed proper training.
Sanchez is on an 11-day visit to Karachi on the invitation of the Foundation United Soccer Academy.