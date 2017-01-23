STOKE-ON-TRENT, United Kingdom: Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s record scorer when he netted his 250th goal for the English giants in a 1-1 draw at Stoke on Saturday, saying the landmark meant “a hell of a lot”.

Rooney equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time to break fellow England great Bobby Charlton’s United record of 249 goals

“It means a hell of a lot,” Rooney, who joined United from Everton in 2004, said afterwards.

“It is a great honour and I am very proud,” added the Liverpool-born Rooney.

“The players who have played for this club have been world class. I am proud to play for this club. To be all-time goalscorer is a huge honour.”

Rooney said he was delighted Charlton was present to congratulate him personally.

“When you sign for the club, you realise how important he (Charlton) is,” Rooney explained.

“To surpass him in goals is something I never thought I’d do. I have the utmost respect for him. He came and congratulated me in the dressing room so I know he’s pleased in some way.”

