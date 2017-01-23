MADRID: Sergio Ramos struck twice to get Real Madrid back to winning ways as the home fans targeted Cristiano Ronaldo in a 2-1 victory over Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

The Spanish international Ramos opened the scoring with a towering header from a Toni Kroos corner on 35 minutes.

And Ramos soon took his career tally to 50 La Liga goals by bundling home another Kroos delivery despite standing in an offside position.

Juanpi got Malaga back into the game just after the hour and they could even have snatched a point but for a fine save from Keylor Navas to deny Chory Castro soon after.

Whilst Ramos was riding to Real’s rescue, off-colour Ronaldo endured another afternoon to forget in front of goal and was even whistled by the Madrid fans early on after a sluggish start to 2017.

Ronaldo shot straight at Carlos Kameni with just the Cameroonian to beat and Karim Benzema headed over as Madrid started brightly.

The hosts suffered their first injury blow when left-back Marcelo limped off with a thigh problem midway through the first half.

Malaga nearly compounded that loss when Castro’s driven effort came back off the post before Ignacio Camacho was also inches away from giving the visitors the lead when his back-post header flew across the Madrid goal.

Ramos looked to have settled Real’s nerves when he leapt highest to power home Kroos’s outswinging corner 10 minutes before the break.

And eight minutes later, Ramos had his eighth goal of the season, albeit in scrappier fashion, as he appeared to be offside when tapping home Kroos’s low free-kick.

Elsewhere, Valencia further eased their relegation fears by registering a second successive league win for the first time this season in upsetting Villarreal 2-0 at the Ceramic Stadium. Carlos Soler and Santi Mina got the goals before half time as Valencia jumped up to 15th, now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

