SNPGL shock K-Electric in thriller

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shocked last-time Premier League champions K-Electric 9-8 in penalty shootout to top Group C as the league stage of the NBP President’s Cup Football tournament ended here at the KPT Sports Complex on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 4-2 to finish as Group B winners.

The match between K-Electric and SNGPL turned out to an absorbing one.

At the end of the scheduled time, the scores were 3-3. The penalties session was also enthralling as in the initial five penalties the scores were 5-5, which stretched the game to running penalties. When SNGPL, a second-tier side, were leading 9-8, K-Electric’s Hayatullah missed the ninth penalty and thus SNGPL pulled off the biggest upset of the event.

Earlier, K-Electric came from three goals down to level the game thanks to skipper Mohammad Rasool’s fantastic hat-trick, the first of the 12-team event.

Rasool struck in 70th, 80th and 90th minutes.

The discarded international was assisted on each time by his playing coach Mohammad Essa, who went onto the field when his team was 0-3 down in the second half.

SNGPL went ahead in the 14th minute through Shehzad Mehmood.

At half time, SNGPL had 1-0 lead. Syed Ghazi doubled their lead in the 50th minute. At this stage K-Electric could have reduced the deficit but Mohammad Rasool missed a penalty.

SNGPL enhanced their lead to 3-0 when Sada Bahar landed a fine goal in the 65th minute.

“It was a bad day for us,” K-Electric playing coach Mohammad Essa told ‘The News’. “Our team did not live up to the expectations. We will have to raise our game if we are to move ahead in the event,” said Essa, a former Pakistan captain.

In the other match, KRL came from one goal down to beat Tariq Lutfi’s SSGC 4-2.

Saeed Khan put SSGC ahead in the tenth minute. KRL, the most successful side of the country, levelled the score 1-1 through their young striker Murtaza Hussain, who struck in the 25th minute.

At half time, the scores were 1-1. After the interval, Murtaza provided KRL lead in the 62nd minute, his second goal of the game.

Mohammad Hameed further inflated KRL’s lead to 4-1 with a fine brace as he landed goals in 63rd and 67th minutes.

Hameed Khan reduced the deficit for SSGC on a penalty in the 85th minute.

K-Electric will face Karachi United in the first quarter-final on Tuesday (tomorrow) from 12pm. The second quarter-final, between KRL and Karachi Port Trust (KPT), will be held on the same day from 2:30pm. On Wednesday, SNGPL meet WAPDA and NBP face SSGC in the other two quarter-finals.

