Arsenal go second with stunning late show

LONDON: Ten-man Arsenal went second in the Premier League with a stunning 2-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday that saw both sides score penalties in stoppage-time.

Arsenal were 1-0 up courtesy of Shkodran Mustafi’s first goal for the club when, in the third of seven minutes of time added on by referee Jon Moss, Burnley’s Ashley Barnes was fouled inside the area by Francis Coquelin.

Andre Gray slammed the spot-kick down the middle, with Petr Cech unable to prevent the equaliser despite getting a hand to the ball. But that was not the end of the drama.

When Arsenal pumped the ball into the box with virtually the last attack of the game, Laurent Koscielny was caught by a high foot from Ben Mee as he attempted to head in.

Moss, amid suggestions Koscielny was marginally offside, again pointed to the spot and Alexis Sanchez, showing remarkable cool in the circumstances, chipped rather than fired a penalty down the middle.

It had looked like being another frustrating afternoon for Arsene Wenger’s men as they squandered several chances against a determined Burnley.

Mustafi eventually broke the deadlock in the 59th minute when he headed in a corner from fellow Germany international Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal had to play the final 25 minutes down to 10 men after midfielder Granit Xhaka was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Steven Defour.

Victory saw Arsenal leapfrog both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the table.

Earlier, Southampton marked their first match since former captain Jose Fonte’s £8 million ($9.9 , 9.2 million euros) move to West Ham on Friday by ending a run of four straight league defeats with a 3-0 win at home to struggling champions Leicester.

The Saints were 2-0 up before the break at St Mary’s thanks to goals from James Ward-Prowse and Jay Rodriguez before Dusan Tadic’s penalty four minutes from time completed a comfortable win.

On Saturday, Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer as his last-ditch wonder goal rescued a 1-1 draw at Stoke, while Pep Guardiola’s problems mounted as Tottenham came from two down to force a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

Rooney surpassed Bobby Charlton’s tally of 249 goals for United when he struck with a superb effort deep into stoppage-time at the Britannia Stadium.

It was also much needed by United, who had fallen behind in the 19th minute when Juan Mata deflected Erik Pieters’ shot into his own net.

At Eastlands, City took the lead in the 49th minute when Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris raced off his line in a failed bid to intercept Kevin de Bruyne’s pass, allowing Leroy Sane to steer his shot into the empty net.

Lloris was culpable again five minutes later as the France international spilled Raheem Sterling’s cross and De Bruyne punished the mistake with a simple finish.

But Dele Alli sparked Tottenham’s revival with a close-range header in the 58th minute and, after Sterling had a penalty appeal controversially turned down, South Korea’s Son Heung-Min swept home to complete the comeback in the 77th minute.

It was another chastening experience for City boss Guardiola, who suffered the heaviest league defeat of his managerial career last weekend in a 4-0 loss at Everton.

