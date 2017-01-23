KARACHI: Poor planning is the hallmark of those in PCB who handle domestic cricket. Once again they have been compelled to shift matches the semi-finals and final of National One-day Cup to Karachi after several matches had to be abandoned because of weather.

“Had they planned to organise these matches in Karachi, it would have been much better for Pakistan cricket,” said a former first-class cricketer. “Don’t they know there is fog and there are rains in these months in that region!” he said.

The players are disturbed because they have been deprived of chances to showcase their talent, he added.

Matches have been affected by rains and fog in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

“Everybody knows that in December, January and February there is a lot of fog and rains in Punjab and KP, so why did they schedule matches in these two provinces.

“There is no harsh weather in Karachi and Hyderabad and six to seven stadiums are available for these matches,” said the former cricketer.

National Stadium and Southern Club in Karachi and Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad have hosted international matches.

PCB domestic committee’s poor planning is destroying Pakistan’s domestic cricket, he added.

“They are doing this at a time when Pakistan’s ODI team has fallen to 8th position, and may have to play the qualifying round,” he said.

Karachi has other first-class cricket centres such as sports complexes of UBL, NBP and SBP as well as Pakistan Steel stadium.

