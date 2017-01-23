MELBOURNE: Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement from the Davis Cup on Sunday after a 14-year stint that made them the United States’ most successful doubles team in the competition.

The 38-year-old twins, known for their chest-bumping celebrations, sealed the Davis Cup title against Russia in 2007 and they bow out with a 24-5 win-loss record since making their debut in 2003.

“Clinching the Davis Cup final in 2007 while representing Team USA was one of the greatest highlights of our career,” they said on their Instagram account.

“We’ve been blessed to play for two amazing captains, Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier, and we are extremely grateful for their leadership and trust over these last 14 years.”

The Bryans went 4-0 in the Davis Cup in 2007, the last of the United States’ record 32 victories, when they clinched the winning point against Nikolay Davydenko and Igor Andreev.

The brothers, currently competing at the Australian Open here, have also amassed 16 Grand Slam titles and won men’s doubles gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

