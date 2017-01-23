KARACHI: Jannisar Khan, a first class cricketer from Pakistan, is playing an important role in promoting cricket in the United States and wants to represent the country in international cricket.

Talking to ‘The News’, Jannisar, 35, recalled his early days when he attended a talent-hunt camp in Peshawar, in 1993. “I attended the talent hunt camp by former captain Imran Khan in Peshawar; that was the beginning for me although I had been active at school level for years”, Jannisar recalled.

“In 1996, Majid Khan, another former Pakistan captain, held trials in Lahore and I was picked and later got selected for the national under-15 team which played the World Cup,” Jannisar added.

Besides scoring a couple of fifties, he bagged 10 wickets in seven games. “We lost to India in the final at Lord’s. I finished as the second highest wicket taker in the competition,” Jannisar said.

Jannisar featured in Under-19 World Cups, in 1998 and 2000. He toured Holland, Denmark and Belgium with the junior team.

In 2003-04, Jannisar made his first-class debut when Pakistan International Airline (PIA) picked him.

Jannisar Khan remained with PIA for ten years.

In 68 first class matches, Jannisar scored 2213 runs with two centuries besides claiming 98 wickets.

He played his last first class game in January 2014.

The second phase of Jannisar’s began when he moved to the US. “I came to the US with no specific plan, but now I see a ray of hope — I want to play for the national team. I will be qualified to represent the US next year,” Jannisar said.

The right-handed all-rounder termed his meeting with Sakhi Muhammad, an avid cricket organiser and the owner of a cricket facility in Pearland, Texas, the turning point. “Sakhi gave me an opportunity to play for his team, Smart choice, and also to coach at his cricket academy in Pearland. I have featured in all the leading cricket tournaments across the US,” Jannisar said.

“I coach youngsters at the Smart-choice cricket academy on weekdays and play matches for the club on weekends,” Jannisar added.

In 2016, Jannisar, playing a league in Dallas, scored 295 runs in five matches.

“There is scope of T20 cricket in the US, as people here like fast, result-oriented sports,” he said. “Besides the Asians, a large number of Englishmen, people from Australia, New Zealand, the West Indies and several other European countries take interest in the game,” Jannisar said.

