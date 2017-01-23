Looking for healthcare

The basic health facilities in rural areas, which cover a vast area of the country, are not enough. This is affecting the health of rural population. People living in rural areas tend to have a poor socioeconomic condition, less education, little awareness of health issues, higher rates of tobacco and alcohol use, and higher mortality rates when compared to people living in urban areas. The healthcare needs of an individual living in rural areas are considered to be different and more than those in urban areas.

Due to lack of healthcare centres in rural areas, a lot of people die because accidents, terminal illness, disease and other mishaps that could have been treated had appropriate facilities were available. Eighty percent of deliveries are conducted by traditional birth attendants at home, who are unable to manage the complications that may arise later on. Maternal mortality rate in Pakistan is also high. The government should take appropriate measures for improving health facilities in Pakistan.

Mariam Mukhtar

Islamabad

