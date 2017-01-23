Road accidents are gaining momentum because of drivers’ reckless driving. Poorly-maintained vehicles too cause accidents on roads. Drivers are required to learn the basics of driving. They should be more considerate while driving their cars. There is a dire need for drivers’ training schools that are either solely managed by the traffic authorities or closely monitored and supervised by them. Everyone driving on the roads must abide by the traffic laws. Everyone who owns a vehicle should keep that vehicle in the best working condition possible, both for safety and reliability. All motorised vehicles must be licensed.

Driving schools should be given the task of properly training private as well as commercial vehicles’ drivers. Passing the examination from these institutes should be mandatory before a person can apply for a driver’s license.

Sajid Hussain

Islamabad

