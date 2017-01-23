TIMERGARA: A young athlete Barkatullah hailing from Lower Dir got 18th position in Dubai Marathon Race 2017 which was participated by 38, 000 contestants.

The marathon was arranged by Dubai Standard Chartered Bank at the Jumaira beach. Talking to this scribe via phone from Dubai, Barkatullah said he reached his destination in 37 minutes whereas the first position holder took 28 minutes.

It is worth mentioning here that Barkatullah who belongs to a poor family in Lower Dir was sponsored by a resident of Kandaro village Malik Kalimullah and his brother in Dubai Malik Nasrullah Khan. Malik Kalimullah took Barkatullah to Dubai to facilitate him to participate in the second largest marathon race of the world.

