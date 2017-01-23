NOWSHERA: Activists of Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) political parties joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Jabba Daudzai in Pabbi tehsil of the Nowshera district on Sunday.

Haji Muhammad, Naik Muhammad, Hafiz Jan, Fayyaz Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Irfan Khan, Abbas Ali, Mehmood Khan, Shams Ghafoor, Sani Gul and others along with their relatives and friends joined PTI.

Chief Minister’s son Ishaq Khattak and other local leaders were present on the occasion.Speaking on the occasion, Ishaq Khattak said that people were joining PTI as ANP, PPP and PML-N did nothing for the betterment of people.

