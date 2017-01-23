Islamabad

Islahee Jamaat & Aalmi Tanzeemul Arifeen of shrine Hazrat Sultan Bahoo organised Annual Milad-e-Mustafa and Haq Bahoo Conference at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, says a press release.

Patron-in-chief Hazrat Sultan Muhammad Ali presided over the conference. While addressing the conference, Secretary General of Jamaat and Tanzeem Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali emphasised that the most sacred affiliation is of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) and his companions.

He said that the narrative of love with Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him), among his companions, was so robust that they kept safe everything with them which were directly or indirectly connected to Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him). Medina had no value or name before the arrival of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) but it soon gathered fame and got the status of the holiest city in the world, solely with the advent of the Allah's beloved Prophet.

“Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) declared Medina his own city and ordered that no one call Medina with its old name 'yasrab' or any other name. Furthermore, Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) did not only forbid killings, ill treatment or misdeeds towards living beings in Medina but also declared trees, mountains, and animals under peace.

Hazrat Umar (RA) used to water and sit under that tree for hours just because Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) used to spend time under that tree. Every object affiliated with Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) enjoys special status not because of his usefulness but because of affiliation with Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) whether it is a stone or mere a piece of wood.

“Self-accountability and purification of inner self is of pivotal importance. Only the claims of love with Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him) will be of no use,” he added.

Thousands of people from various walks of life including politicians, journalists, university students and professors participated in the event.

Hazrat Sultan Muhammad patron-in-chief Jamaat & Tanzeem prayed for the unity of Ummah. A large number of people joined Islahee Jamaat and Aalmi Tanzeemul Arifeen on this occasion.

0



0







Annual Milad-e-Mustafa and Haq Bahoo Conference held was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181053-Annual-Milad-e-Mustafa-and-Haq-Bahoo-Conference-held/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Annual Milad-e-Mustafa and Haq Bahoo Conference held" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181053-Annual-Milad-e-Mustafa-and-Haq-Bahoo-Conference-held.