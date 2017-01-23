Rawalpindi

The residents of Satellite Town area have demanded of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take notice of growing incidents of street crimes that have made it difficult for them to move in the area even in broad daylight.

Most of the residents who narrated their 'stories' maintained that the area falling in F-Block of Satellite Town has become a 'safe haven' for the street criminals who time and again fearlessly snatch mobile phones and purses of the residents on gun point and flee the spot with impunity.

Daniyal Shah, a resident of New Katarain (F-Block), said he was talking on mobile phone in front of his house before sunset when two street criminals-one wearing helmet and other face cover-appeared on motorbikes and snatched his mobile phone on gun point. "It was really shocking for me that the street criminals looted me in front of my house in the daylight. The more shocking factors was their fearlessness because they were not in a hurry and completed their task with confidence and 'pride'," he said. He said had their close relative not intervened it would have become difficult to register report of this crime, "I am also approaching special cell in Chief Minister House (Lahore) to inform them what is happening here."

Qaiser Bhatti, another resident of New Katarian, said his colleague dropped him on his car at the corner of their street after their night shift but as soon as he got out of the car two street criminals immediately appeared and snatched his mobile phone and purse. "The street criminals switched off headlight of their motorbike and stood near the corner of our street. When I got out of the car of my colleague they immediately rushed towards me and snatched my mobile phone and purse," he said.

Nawaz Khan, who was also one of the victims of the street criminals, said he was coming to his home on motor bike late at night and when he reached Katarian Chungi on IJ Principal Road two criminals forcefully stopped him by placing their motorcycle in the middle of the road. He said: "One of the street criminals who was wearing face mask snatched my mobile phone and purse despite the fact that motorists were passing through IJ Principal Road. Both of the criminals showed no hurry and they even did not give any importance to vehicular traffic on the road.

0



0







Residents of Satellite Town perturbed over rising street crimes was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181052-Residents-of-Satellite-Town-perturbed-over-rising-street-crimes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Residents of Satellite Town perturbed over rising street crimes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181052-Residents-of-Satellite-Town-perturbed-over-rising-street-crimes.