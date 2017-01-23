Islamabad: Pakistan Railways would establish state-of-the-art call centres for its passengers to facilitate them up to maximum in shortest span of time. According to railways ministry’s official services of multinational companies would be hired for setting up these centres. He said Pakistan Railways wanted to provide prompt and accurate information to its passengers, which was only possible through modern call centres instead of existing Railways Inquiry117. A delegation of Punjab Information Technology Board and a renowned mobile company had briefed the ministry into the matter, he said.

0



0







Railways to establish modern call centres was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181051-Railways-to-establish-modern-call-centres/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Railways to establish modern call centres" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181051-Railways-to-establish-modern-call-centres.