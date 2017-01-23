US, British media critically view Trump's inaugural speech

While delivering his inaugural address Friday, US President Donald Trump portrayed his country as a crime-ridden nation in decline and promised to stop the "American carnage," compelling many American and British media houses to scrutinise what he had actually aired.

Scrutiny and fact-checking of Trump's address by American and British media houses: Commenting on the 'Presidential observations,' the "New York Times" has written: "His views on trade, foreign policy and the role of government are at odds with Republican orthodoxy, setting the stage for a clash between the party and its standard-bearer. Trump has shown a quicksilver ability to shift his positions on major issues, like his campaign promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to build a wall on the Mexican border and make Mexico pay for it. He mentioned neither in his speech."

The top American newspaper added: "Using ominous language reminiscent of his speech at the Republican National Convention, Trump talked about "mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities," "rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation," schools that teach students nothing, and "the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential." He promised a Franklin D. Roosevelt-style public works campaign-"new roads and highways, and bridges, and airports, and tunnels, and railways"-something the Republicans would have implacably opposed had it come from Mrs Clinton. That was only one of Trump's promises: He also said he would deliver jobs, wealth, a secure border, a path off welfare, and the return of America's dreams. And he did not suggest he needed anyone's help to do it."

The "New York Times" said: "But Trump did not have the uplifting vision with which Mr Reagan ended his speech. And he attached his Kennedy-like promise to send forth a message to his campaign slogan "America First." He promised to protect the nation from China and other economic rivals who he said would "ravage" it by luring away its factories or stealing its jobs. And he pledged what would amount to a clash of civilisations in the fight against Muslim extremism. The country, Trump said, would "unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth."

Meanwhile, numerous Indian mainstream newspapers like "India Today," the "Times of India" and the "Hindu" etc, have also printed issues highlighted by Trump, as did some British media houses like the "Guardian" etc.

However, the "Guardian" has deeply examined Trump's take on national security, economy, climate change, healthcare, justice, immigration and gender.

On the issue of declining economy, the "Guardian" has viewed: "Trump's economic nationalism was on full display in his inauguration speech. The president spoke of the "American carnage" he claims has been wrought on America, leaving "rusted out factories scattered like tombstones" across a nation with "little to celebrate", and blamed it on the outsourcing of US jobs. "America first" will be his presiding philosophy."

The newspaper continued saying: "Those people left behind by the globalisation and the deindustrialisation of America helped elect Trump and they will be cheered by his message. But who benefitted from this transformation? According to a report published in December by University of California at Berkeley economists Thomas Piketty, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, the average pre-tax income of the bottom 50 per cent of adults has stagnated since 1980 at about $16,000 per adult while the average pre-tax income of the top one per cent rose from $420,000 to about $1.3million. The wealthiest one per cent now owns over 37 per cent of household wealth, the bottom 50 per cent-some 160 million people-owns a mere 0.1per cent."

On the issue related to the justice system, the prestigious British newspaper has opined: "Trump continued to position himself as a "law and order" president, painting a stark image of a country ridden with "the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealised potential." "This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he pledged. Obama spent the past two and a half years trying to delicately push forward both gun control laws and a fraught debate over how to reduce police violence towards black Americans. He repeatedly emphasised the good work of most police officers, but also refused to dismiss the mistrust and frustration many black Americans feel towards law enforcement."

On crime rate, the "Guardian" said after years of record lows in murder and violent crime, the United States saw a troubling 10.8 per cent uptick in murders in 2015-the biggest single-year increase in decades, though one that left the number of murders roughly the same they had been in 2009.

The London-based newspaper has held: "Experts say it's too soon to know how to know how serious this increase might be-much less what has caused it. But Trump has selectively taken the worst statistics and waved them like a bloody flag. The new president has made clear that he will take a tough-on-crime stance despite the building bipartisan consensus that a less-punitive, less-costly criminal justice system is likely to make Americans safer."

Regarding the points raised by Trump on national security, the "Guardian" maintained: "The intelligence agencies that Trump has been feuding with since his electoral victory have concluded Russia interfered in the election for his benefit. They have sought a foreign-intelligence surveillance warrant to examine his associates' connections to Russia and are reportedly combing through foreign communications and financial transaction records to that end. Additionally, the Senate intelligence committee has initiated an inquiry into the same subject, and has signalled its willingness to subpoena Trump aides. The course of those inquiries will be the backdrop under which Trump conducts US foreign policy and stewards its national security."

Trump had also said he would also sternly tackle the radical Islamists.

The "Guardian" said: " For years, the far right has argued that only a willingness to blame an amorphous concept called "radical Islam"-often conflated with Islam itself, and understood that way by millions of Muslims in the US and worldwide-can precipitate a victorious conclusion to the 9/11 era. They are about to have their test case in President Trump. While Trump offered few specifics, he criticized the US "subsidizing the armies of foreign countries while allowing the depletion of our own military." That "subsidy" is the "by, with and through" approach to training foreign militaries that gave Barack Obama's Pentagon an alternative to the ponderous ground warfare Trump first embraced in Iraq and then repudiated. Several of those armies, including Kurdish peshmerga irregulars, Iraqi soldiers, Syrian rebels and Libyan government forces-Muslims all-comprise the forces fighting the Islamic State across Mosul, on the approaches to Raqqa and in Sirte. An early test of Trump's stewardship will come when he decides whether to revoke such subsidies or jettison his inaugural rhetoric."

Touching the issue of illegal immigrants in the United States, Trump had referred to border protection three times throughout his short inauguration speech.

The "Guardian" has gone on to write: "It is a sure sign of the emphasis he will place upon it as he attempts to enforce the draconian immigration reforms he pledged on the campaign trail. Trump said, "We've defended other nation's borders while refusing to defend our own." Critics would argue the remark is patently false. The Obama administration deported more undocumented immigrants than any before it, and took significant measures to secure America's southern border."

It said: " Now the majority of migrants crossing the Southern border come from Central America, many of whom are women and children seeking asylum from violence and instability in the region. Trump has also pledged to suspend America's intake of Syrian refugees, who are already subjected to substantial security vetting before they enter the country, and it seems likely the president will move forward with this promise within the next few days."

Having already devoted portions of his speech to crime, trade, immigration, jobs and even gangs, Trump's only reference to the state of American healthcare was a promise to "to free the Earth from the miseries of disease."

The new US President did not mention gender issues in his inaugural speech.

On this issue, the "Guardian" has stated: "But in the days leading up to his swearing-in, his transition team unveiled a plan to eliminate $480million in violence against women grants. Republicans in Congress have moved swiftly to repeal 'Obamacare,' which expanded contraception access and prohibited insurers from charging women more for health care, and to cut off Planned Parenthood's participation in Medicaid."

