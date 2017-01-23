LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that 1,124 nurses and 342 pharmacists are being recruited for District Headquarters and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals to improve the facilities there.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the minister said that the recruitment is part of revamping plan of 25 DHQ and 15 THQ hospitals which would hopefully be completed current year.

He said that on the orders of the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, CT scan machines were also being provided to all DHQ hospitals under public and private partnership programme. Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that advertisement had been sent to the newspapers for the appointment of nurses and pharmacists.

He disclosed that 993 nurses would be recruited for DHQ and 131 for THQ hospitals. Similarly, 303 and 39 pharmacists would be appointed for DHQ and THQ hospitals respectively. Ali Jan Khan further informed that application forms can be downloaded from the web site of NTS (www.nts.org.pk) and the advertisement can be downloaded from the website of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (www.pshealth.punjab.gov.pk). He said that the recruitments will be facility specific and non transferable and contract based. The candidates have to specifically mention the name of DHQ/THQ hospitals against which the application is submitted.

