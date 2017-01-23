LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Sheikh Alauddin has said that the Punjab government is taking solid steps to strengthen its industry and trade sector by giving top priority to solve its core issues.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the third Pakistan Coating Show 2017 at the International Expo Centre, Lahore, he said the exhibition had provided vast opportunities to the national and multinational companies to showcase their hundreds of products, services and offerings and set up higher benchmarks of performance in the coating, colour, paint, veneer and chemical industry.

Prominent figures from the coating, paints and chemicals industry also participated in the three days annual show.

The minister assured the audience that the government was sincerely working on solving the issues related to the Punjab Revenue Authority and other taxing agencies as the national economic growth could not be envisaged unless the industry was boosted.

Replying to a question on imbalance between China-Pak trades, Alauddin said that he had already raised the issue during his recent visit to China and in a meeting with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

He said he had suggested making all trade from China to Pakistan through banks. The minister said but it was also national responsibility of the industrialists and traders to avoid under invoicing and such other illegal ways that undermined the national economy.

Lauding the show, he said the visitors were actively involved in various useful activities while the exhibitors displayed brand new technologies, conducted seminars and consultations. Over the years, this event has become a resourceful platform for business-to-business interaction and collaborative ventures, as seasoned professionals and industrialists present revolutionary technologies and share innovative ideas on this forum, he said. The grand exhibition is paving the way for new milestones of success in future, he added.

