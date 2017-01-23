Once thriving with cultural and literary gatherings, activities around the Empress Market, Pakistan Chowk and other historic sites of the city will soon be revived as part of a comprehensive programme to be executed with the assistance from the World Bank (WB).

This was announced by Hafeez Habibi, the consultant for the project, at a press conference held at the Arts Council on Sunday. The rehabilitation of historic areas was, according to Habibi, among the WB’s priorities.

The project named 'Koocha-e-Ilm-o-Saqafat' on suggestion of the Arts Council’s president, Ahmed Shah, would be executed in collaboration with the council and work on it would commence in the next couple of months.

Other sites decided to be restored under the project included the DJ Science College, NED university’s city campus, SM Arts College, National Museum, Burns Garden, Faizi Rahmeen Art Gallery, and Arts Council.

In November last year, the World Bank had approved an $80 million project to restore old city areas, from Pakistan Chowk to Empress Market. The project's announcement came from World Bank senior director Ede Ijjasz-Vasquez after a meeting with the Sindh chief minister. The rehabilitation project would be launched in collaboration with the Sindh government for the restoration of historic buildings and sites in the city, said Ede Ijjasz-Vasquez, who met with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with a nine-member World Bank delegation.

Hailing the project's approval, the chief minister thanked the delegation for collaborating with the Sindh government. He said there were a number of historical buildings, parks and streets right from Pakistan Chowk to Empress Market. “Roads, streets, drainage channels, buildings, utilities and parks in these will be uplifted and reconstructed.”

ACS (Dev) M Waseem said he had posted a project director (PD) and the Sindh government had allocated $20 million of its share.

