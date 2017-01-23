Man on his best friend’s menu?

Dog-bite cases, especially at hospitals and nearby areas, increasing as animals develop a taste for human flesh after eating organs and fetuses

Hospitals throwing away human body parts, organs and even fetuses in nearby garbage dumps has caused stray dogs, who scavenge there for food, to develop a taste for human flesh and hundreds of dog-bite cases are reported within the premises of medical facilities, health experts said on Sunday.

“Over 100 dog-bite cases are reported at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the Civil Hospital Karachi and the Indus Hospital every day,” a senior health official, who deals with these cases, told The News requesting anonymity.

“Not only is the population of stray dogs increasing but they’re also developing a lust for human flesh after eating human organs and flesh carelessly thrown away by hospitals.”

The official said almost all public and private hospitals in Karachi were disposing of medical waste at garbage dumps.

“When the stray dogs who become used to eating human flesh don’t find it, they attack people at hospitals and roads,” he said.

The official pointed out that several stray dogs roamed inside the premises of the JPMC and the CHK and also found at private hospitals.

Apart from medical waste, he added, the leftover food brought for patients by their attendants too is thrown away in garbage dumps so dogs have turned these medical facilities into their permanent abodes.

Speaking on the overall growing population of stray dogs in Karachi, the official blamed the poor sanitation conditions in the city for it.

He said as the city had no garbage disposal mechanism, dogs could find an abundance of food in dumps and also there was no stray dog management plan in the city.

6,500 dog-bite cases at JPMC

JPMC executive director Dr Seemin Jamali told The News that 6,500 dog-bite cases were treated at the hospital last year and the patients were administered four to five shots of rabies vaccine.

She added that on an average, 70 dog-bite victims visited the JPMC every day.

Dr Jamali conceded that stray dogs were present inside the hospital premises. “The administration can’t prevent stray animals from entering the hospital as its gates always remain open and it also has many other entrances from where dogs can easily enter the health facility,” she added.

“It’s the job of the municipal authorities and cantonment boards to control the growing population of stray dogs. Poor sanitary conditions and the availability of food on the streets is the reason behind such a large number of stray dogs in the city.”

The JPMC executive director said the vaccination of a person against rabies cost at least Rs20,000 and millions of rupees were spent every year on this.

“This money can be saved by preventing dog bites and then it can be spent on other healthcare problems,” she added.

Dog-bite wound

Dr Nasim Salahuddin, the head of the infectious diseases department at the Indus Hospital, said in case of a dog bite, the wound should be washed with soap and water for 10 or 15 minutes as it kills and washes away most of the germs.

She added that around 150 to 200 people were bit by stray dogs in Karachi daily, of which hardly 100 cases were reported at hospitals including the JPMC, the Indus Hospital and the CHK. “The rest opt for home remedies or went to quacks and hakeems for treatment."

Dr Salahuddin said it was quite possible that dogs were eating human organs and flesh thrown away by hospitals as hardly any of them had an incinerator.

However, she added dog attacks could be because of a variety of reasons including the animal being infected with rabies, hunger, or human provocation.

Unavailability of vaccine

The Sindh health department purchases and provides Indian-imported anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) to all tertiary-care public hospitals in the province but only two public hospitals and a private one vaccinate victims including the JPMC, the CHK and the Indus Hospital. Other hospitals sell the costly vaccine in the market, a health official said.

“ARV is imported from India, which is meeting 99 percent of Pakistan’s requirement. The vaccine is purchased for all major government hospitals but when any patient visits them for vaccination, they are referred to the JPMC or the CHK,” he added.

The official said most of the major private hospitals in the city did not have ARV. The victims are mostly poor, living in slum areas and goths of the city.

Awareness

Dr Jamali said many people did not visit a hospital for vaccination after a dog-bite and went to quacks, hakeems and faith healers instead. This, she added, resulted in the development of rabies, which was a fatal disease and could not be treated.

“When a stray dog bites a person, the wound should be thoroughly washed with water and the victim should be taken to the JPMC or CHK for vaccination immediately.”

She said last year, 15 people had developed rabies and all of them had died. “Instead of going to pirs and quacks, the victims should rush to the JPMC or the CHK where they’re vaccinated free of charge,” she added.

