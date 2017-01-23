The Chinese New Year was ushered in with a programme full of festivities organised at a local hotel on Saturday evening.

The guests included dignitaries and eminent personalities of the city, all of whom were treated to many gastronomic delights prepared specially for the event.

The programme featured some scintillating cultural performances featuring exquisite dances in which the artistes displayed perfect acrobatic control over their movements.

The cultural troupe was from Mongolia and the programme had mesmerising dances performed on high poles. Despite the acrobatic nature of the dances, all performers displayed real artistry.

The performances included a Mongolian song for a New Year’s toast, a group dance that stands to reflect how Mongolians celebrate the New Year in a traditional way; with friends, family, dancing, singing and toasting.

There was also an acrobatic contortion act performed by a marvellously talented girl, which depicted the beauty and softer side of human beings.

Alongside the dances, there was a display of the most unusual of musical instruments. Known as the ‘Morin Khuur’, the instruments seems a cross between a violin and instruments from the South Asian sub-continent. Native to Mongolia, the instrument’s trapezoidal body makes it resemble a horse’s neck and head. Comprising of two strings, the Morin Khuur is played with a bow and the artistes performed a classic piece, ‘Ten Thousand Steeds Gallop’. The performance was highly informative and educative.

There was also ‘Prairie Girl’, a solo dance reflecting the beauty, elegance and grace of a Mongolian woman. Also on the programme was ‘Heavenly Prairie’, a dance that aims to convey the beauty of the grand prairie, and an acrobatics act meant to convey the simultaneous elegance and power of humans.

The event concluded with a lavish Chinese buffet served on elegantly decorated live food counters.

According to Chinese custom, every year is identified by an animal and this is the Year of the Rooster. Chinese Consul General Wang Yu was the chief guest on the occasion and, talking about the New Year, he highlighted the salient features of those born under the sign.

