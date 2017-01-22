RAWALPINDI/QUETTA: During the ongoing intelligence-based and counterterrorism operations in different parts of Balochistan, the Frontier Corps, with the help of law enforcement agencies, has apprehended 81 terror suspects besides recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition last week.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), 32 area-dominating operations also were carried out in Quetta in collaboration with young volunteers from the civil society. Security forces were also engaged in area-domination and counterterrorism operations n southern zone comprising Quetta, Sibi, Sui, Dalbandin and Kahan.

A large number of terrorists belonging to BRA and BLA have surrendered to the security forces in different parts of the province whereby bringing back stability and peace in those chunks.

Meanwhile, the FC troops have been continuing their efforts to assist the civil population stranded in the snow-hit areas of the province.

FC Inspector General Maj Gen Nadeem Anjum has been personally supervising these efforts.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday arrested a suspect in Quetta and defused a hand grenade after confiscating from his possession from the vegetable market at the Karani Road.

