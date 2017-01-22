Asks Bilawal to think before he speaks

LAHORE: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday lashed out at the PPP and PTI leadership in a rather aggressive and outspoken press talk, where he advised both Imran and Bilawal to fulfil their own responsibilities to the country before pointing fingers at the PML-N.

The PML-N leader, who visited a child burnt in the Ghoray Shah fire incident to inquire after his health, said the days of coming into power through shortcuts were over and advised Bilawal to think before speaking.

Talking to the media, he said Bilawal needed to tour Karachi and the rest of Sindh before criticising Punjab and the PML-N. He said the infrastructure of entire Sindh was in tatters and the people were suffering at the hands of absolute absence of governance, while the PPP and its leadership stood akimbo.

Addressing Imran, Hamza said the PTI chief must understand that all the backdoors to the Prime Minister’s House had been sealed for good and the will expressed by the people through the power of vote was only way to earn the role to govern.

He advised Imran to stop trying to find a shortcut to the power corridors because PTI’s popularity has plummeted sharply.

“There is no shortcut available anymore,” he said, adding that the people of Pakistan had left the politics of conspiracies and undemocratic channels behind them.

Shahbaz said the people would never accept or acknowledge anyone who pursued such means while trying to bypass the power of the people.

