LAHORE: Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom has shown his sex tape scandal hasn’t affected her sense of humour as she shared pictures of the ‘goofball’ boxer on Snapchat, reported foreign media.

The sex tape – which has reportedly been leaked to a major US porn site – features the former world champion boxer carrying out a sex act while speaking to a female model on Skype. It is claimed the X-rated video was made shortly after he married Faryal in 2013.

Faryal – who has been embroiled in a public family row with Khan’s family – was said to be ‘absolutely disgusted’ by the revelations. But the Snapchat photos suggest the couple have made up and that she is standing by her man.

One of the filters she posted gave Khan blue eyes and another distorted his voice heavily. Before going to bed, she shared a picture of him with the caption: ‘Goodnight from Goofball.’

But in a show of defiance, the mother-of-one posted a Snapchat picture of her husband and their daughter cuddling, along with the caption: ‘My two babies’

It is believed the woman from the footage is from Arizona in the US and first met the boxer in 2010.

There are also reports that three other X-rated videos of the boxer were being offered to porn websites, at the time. However, the accusations have not been confirmed or denied by Amir.

