LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government has increased the resources of local government institutions to the tune of billions of rupees through the provincial finance commission award.

He said this on Saturday while chairing a meeting which reviewed different issues with regard to make local governments (LGs) more powerful.

The chief minister said that local government system was very useful for solving the problems of the people at the grassroots. He said local governments were the nurseries of democracy. The development budget of the local governments will be increased to make them financially independent.

