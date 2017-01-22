No compromise on Balochistan development: Zehri

Says people like Imran trying to hamper the process, create instability; people now fed up with him; official says doors open for talks with those not accepting govt’s writ but destabilisation wont’ be allowed

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Saturday said the people of the province would not compromise in any manner on the development process initiated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The people like Imran Khan were doing politics of protest and sit-ins just to impede the development process but China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would ultimately bring prosperity to the Baloch people, he said addressing a press conference at Balochistan House.

Replying to a question, he said the people were fed up with the negative politics of Imran who just wanted to create instability in the country and to block the government’s development initiatives.

He said the PTI instead of focussing on propaganda should better work for the betterment of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it was in power.

Zehri said the people of other provinces and the federal capital did not know the real picture of development work going on in Balochistan which in fact entered a new era of progress after 2013. He said he fully supported the present federal government which like other parts of the country had undertaken many development initiatives for Balochistan also.

The province besides being badly affected by terrorism from 2002 to 2011 was totally ignored by the previous regimes but the present government approved a number of projects, including 12mega ones under the CPEC, which would change its fate, he added.

The chief minister the big projects included a 350-MW power plant in Gwadar and two of 620-MW in Gaddani.

He said some 25,000 new jobs had been sanctioned for Gwadar projects for which qualified youth would be recruited on merit.

Zehri said a new road network built in Balochistan had already brought a major change. “In the past, it used to take two and a half days to cover the distance between Gwadar and Quetta which could now be covered in just six hours,” he added.

Answering another query, the chief minister said he was not in favour of plea bargain as corruption could not be tolerated at any cost. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was established by a dictator and the loopholes in the law governing its functioning should be amended to bring back the looted public wealth to the national exchequer, he said.

He said during his tenure a largest corruption scam had been exposed in the province and everyone was a witness to the fact that no one had influenced investigation and proceedings and resultantly a parliamentarian was still behind bars.

A Balochistan government official apprised the media persons that doors were open to negotiations for a small fraction of Balochs who were still not ready to accept the government’s writ. He, however, warned they would not be allowed to destabilise development process going on in the province.

