KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s court of appeal has upheld a five-year jail term handed down to five men - including three members of the country's ruling family - for insulting top judges online.

One of the three ruling family members is Shaikh Athbi Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, the former head of the state security police.

Another of the convicted men, Shaikh Khalifa Ali Al-Sabah, was the editor of Kuwait's Al-Watan newspaper and television station, which was shut down by Kuwaiti authorities shut down for violating corporate finance rules. The court also upheld a one-year jail term against a sixth man, the Gulf Daily News reports.

The men were among 13 people charged with falsely questioning top judges' integrity and posting fake footage on Twitter and WhatsApp of a judge accepting a bribe. The judges targeted by the accused include the current and former chiefs of the supreme judicial council, the highest judicial authority Kuwait. Of the 13 who were originally charged, six were acquitted of all offences.

