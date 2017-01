SIALKOT: The FIA on Saturday arrested three persons from the Sialkot Airport who were trying to go abroad on fake documents. They were identified as Qamaruz Zaman, Rana Jamshed and Shoaib. The accused had paid Rs 2 million to an agent for preparing fake documents.

