NEW DELHI: The rate of rejection of visa to Pakistan nationals by Indian security agencies is only 8.5 per cent. A similar percentage of visas is rejected by the Union Home Ministry, taking the overall rejection rate to 17-19 per cent annually, officials say.

The analysis was conducted jointly by the security agencies and MHA officials after Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale, in a letter to Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, pointed out that more than 50 per cent of visa applications from Pakistan were being rejected.

The officials said that after the surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian Army last September, there was a decline in the number of visa applications. The situation, however, eased in the past one month and fresh applications had been received, they said, adding that the factor that led to the highest number of rejections for visa was refusal by sponsors to host a guest from Pakistan.

Other factors that lead to delay include agencies which rely on feedback from state agencies in case of applications outside Delhi. According to the visa policy, a sponsor certificate must be countersigned by a government official in India certifying that they personally know the Indian sponsor. This is also mandatory for Pakistani cultural troupes, artistes and sportspersons. In his letter, Bambawale has stated that 35,021 nationals from Pakistan applied for visa between January and May 2016, of whom 17,481 were given visas and 17,540 were rejected. He also sought upgradation of facilities at the overcrowded Wagah-Attari border as it is the only immigration point where India grants visa on arrival to Pakistani nationals. The govt offers business visas, pilgrim visas, medical and conference visas.

